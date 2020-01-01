Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 595,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

