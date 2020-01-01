Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.47. Correvio Pharma shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 4,064,156 shares changing hands.

CORV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

