Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of COST opened at $293.92 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $199.85 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.06.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

