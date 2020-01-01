Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 429.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 740,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.