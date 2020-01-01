Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 1,511,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Man Group plc grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,723,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 506,724 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,728,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 840,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.