Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $42.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 300,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,722. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,946,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,252 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,244,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after buying an additional 787,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 265,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

