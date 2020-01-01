Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,366,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,167,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

