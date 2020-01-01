Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Crocs stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.