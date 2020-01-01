CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of -0.68. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. Analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CV Sciences news, CFO Joerg Grasser acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

