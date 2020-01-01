Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cyberark Software reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. 192,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

