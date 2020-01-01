David C. Pauli Sells 4,165 Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director David C. Pauli sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.77, for a total transaction of C$90,672.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,500.

On Friday, December 6th, David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$220,450.00.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$16.92 and a 52-week high of C$22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.24.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

