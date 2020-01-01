David J. Corrsin Sells 7,380 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $832.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Ameresco Inc has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

