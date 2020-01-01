DECENT (DCT) Trading Up 106.6% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, DECENT has traded 106.6% higher against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, BCEX, LBank and Upbit. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,670.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007339 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, ChaoEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

