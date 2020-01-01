Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Cap of $15,919.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $15,919.00 and approximately $6,472.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

