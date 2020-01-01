DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,033.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. DECOIN has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,033.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,462,471 coins and its circulating supply is 26,057,106 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

