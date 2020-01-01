Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) were down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 2,961,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,394,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.26 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

