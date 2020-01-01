DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to post sales of $174.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.72 million to $179.96 million. DHT reported sales of $85.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $380.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.60 million to $385.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $452.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.44 million to $455.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. DHT’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. DHT has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

