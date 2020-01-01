Digital Fantasy Sports Hits Market Cap of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.06030429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

