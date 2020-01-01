Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Diplomat Pharmacy reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPLO. Raymond James downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of DPLO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $303.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.