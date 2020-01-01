Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Trading Down 29.2%

Directview Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DIRV) shares were down 29.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 294,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 152,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Directview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.