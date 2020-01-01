DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading 0.8% Higher

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

