Dragon Option Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $12,248.00 and $46,884.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,224,049 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Bancor Network and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

