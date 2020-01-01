Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young Sells 233 Shares

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $20,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Steven K. Young sold 240 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $20,995.20.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

