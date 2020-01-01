Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells $67,382.64 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

