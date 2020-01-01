Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 20,120 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 20,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,972.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Salem Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SALM has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

