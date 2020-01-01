Edward J. Shoen Acquires 1,910 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $375.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.67. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $322.15 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a 200 day moving average of $374.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.35 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

