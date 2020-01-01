Eidoo Market Cap Hits $10.15 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002701 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Ethfinex. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $10.15 million and $189,261.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,688 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

