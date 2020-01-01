Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 135,700 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Eltek has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of -4.91.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on ELTK shares. TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

