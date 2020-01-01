Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

