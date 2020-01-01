Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 7.5%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, 103,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 665,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of $47.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.