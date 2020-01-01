Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Encana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Encana reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Encana by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65,011 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECA opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

