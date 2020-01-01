Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 6600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Encanto Potash Company Profile (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

