Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Gap Down to $61.68

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.24, but opened at $61.68. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 14,629,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.1993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

