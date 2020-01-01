Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) Shares Up 2.3%

Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 305,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.20.

Get Envirosuite alerts:

In related news, insider Hugh Robertson 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

About Envirosuite (ASX:EVS)

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells a technology platform. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Envirosuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirosuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.