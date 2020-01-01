ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.51, 5,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 195,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

