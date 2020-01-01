Ethereum Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $42,832.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.