ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65, 7,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

