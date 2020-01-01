E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Update

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETFC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 89.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

