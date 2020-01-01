Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Shares Up 31%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) shot up 31% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.20, 646,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 531% from the average session volume of 102,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

