Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will announce sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.92 million to $21.31 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $20.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $53.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $53.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FPI. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 91,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 146.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 58.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $203.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.