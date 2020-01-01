Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Shares Up 10.2%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) shot up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 656,521 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 329,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ferrellgas Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 8,924.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.