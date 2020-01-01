Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) to announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.89. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCAU. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 286,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 167,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

