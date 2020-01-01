First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 60,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Pwmco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 743.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FCCO opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.