Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.18, 526,080 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 375,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FVRR. Bank of America raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

