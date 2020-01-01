FLETA Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $379,523.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,787,865 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

