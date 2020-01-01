Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Cowen boosted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

FTNT opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 176,160 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

