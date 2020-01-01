Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Sells $1,326,600.00 in Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Irving Weissman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00.

FTSV opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.44. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FTSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

