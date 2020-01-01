Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) Trading Up 0.8%

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.17 ($3.67) and last traded at A$5.15 ($3.65), approximately 232,388 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.11 ($3.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.11.

About Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP)

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.