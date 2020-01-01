FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Hits $178,812.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a market cap of $178,812.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01828289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02865131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00581130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00627282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062860 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00386737 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,470,806,653 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

