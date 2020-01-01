Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.68. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 9,189 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

In other news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,300 in the last 90 days. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.